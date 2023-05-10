Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

