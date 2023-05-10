Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,289 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

