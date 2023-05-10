Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

