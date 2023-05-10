Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,194 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

