Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.