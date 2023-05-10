Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $201.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

