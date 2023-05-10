Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

GPC stock opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $172.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

