Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $387.84 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

