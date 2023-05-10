Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 341,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 527,695 shares.The stock last traded at $270.00 and had previously closed at $288.28.

The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 52.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

