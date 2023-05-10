Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 341,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 527,695 shares.The stock last traded at $270.00 and had previously closed at $288.28.
The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 52.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
