Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

