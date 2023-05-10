Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Newmont by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 42,794 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

