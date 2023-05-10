Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KE were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KE by 247.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BEKE opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.