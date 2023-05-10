Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Linde were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after acquiring an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,432,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $364.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.49. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.63.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.