Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.40 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,893,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,170,000 after buying an additional 1,271,831 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after buying an additional 784,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,022,700 shares valued at $1,033,352,922. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.