Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.54 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

NYSE MSCI opened at $472.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.75 and its 200 day moving average is $508.65. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.53 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

