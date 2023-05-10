Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IP opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

