Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of DD opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

