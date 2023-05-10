Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 17,785 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,461 shares of company stock worth $3,972,082. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

