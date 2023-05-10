Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 6,215 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 416,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,990,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

