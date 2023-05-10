Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

