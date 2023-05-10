Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.45% of Casey’s General Stores worth $37,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

