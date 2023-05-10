Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 599 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $461.54 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

