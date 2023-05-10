Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

