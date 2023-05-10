Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 286 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

