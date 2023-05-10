Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $28.47 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of MSCI worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $472.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.53 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.75 and its 200-day moving average is $508.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

