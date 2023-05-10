Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,525 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $751,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.78.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

