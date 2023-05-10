Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,064,248 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,964,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

