Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,025 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $69.07.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

