Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 158,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

