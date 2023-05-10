ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $580,929. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $17,765,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 927,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 861,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

