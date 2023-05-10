Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 279.65% and a negative net margin of 31.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

