CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

