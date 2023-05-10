KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

NYSE KKR opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

