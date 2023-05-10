LSV Asset Management Has $51.20 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of D.R. Horton worth $51,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.