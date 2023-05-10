LSV Asset Management Invests $54.08 Million in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,618,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,637,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.