LSV Asset Management Acquires 558,390 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 239.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.25% of PVH worth $55,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

NYSE:PVH opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

