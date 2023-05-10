O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,552,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299,669 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.29% of O-I Glass worth $58,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

OI opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

