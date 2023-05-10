LSV Asset Management Sells 35,878 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.05% of PDC Energy worth $61,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

