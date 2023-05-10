Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $60,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

