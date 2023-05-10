LSV Asset Management Sells 456,696 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,696 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.56% of Paramount Global worth $61,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,360,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $508,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $4,702,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PARA opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.