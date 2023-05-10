Capital Analysts LLC Has $755,000 Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 10,333.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,557,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

