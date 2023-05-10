Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $48.03.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.