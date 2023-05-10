Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

