LSV Asset Management Sells 18,169 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.37% of Group 1 Automotive worth $62,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $12,452,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $221.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.45. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.52 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.