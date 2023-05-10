LSV Asset Management Has $70.19 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $70,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $2,726.51 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,737.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,534.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,487.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

