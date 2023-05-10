LSV Asset Management Acquires 71,765 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.10% of CSG Systems International worth $73,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CSGS opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.
CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
