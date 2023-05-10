LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $71,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

