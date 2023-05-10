LSV Asset Management Sells 61,273 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,273 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.79% of TD SYNNEX worth $71,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 79.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,627. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

