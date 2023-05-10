H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.33% of H&R Block worth $75,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 1.9 %

HRB stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.