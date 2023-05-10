LSV Asset Management Sells 12,840 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.51% of Toll Brothers worth $83,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

